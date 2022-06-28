Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) PT Lowered to $100.00 at BTIG Research

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BTIG Research from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NARI. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.17.

Shares of NASDAQ NARI opened at $70.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,342.67 and a beta of 1.73. Inari Medical has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $100.00.

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $86.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.61 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The business’s revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inari Medical will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inari Medical news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $350,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 146,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,300,638.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $608,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,654,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,549,410.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,500 shares of company stock worth $9,431,980 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 115.5% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 48,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after buying an additional 26,182 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 18.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,941,000 after buying an additional 18,839 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $7,124,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $459,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Inari Medical by 58.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

