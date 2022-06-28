Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Sold by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC lessened its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,686 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 85.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 212,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,501,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IRT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.85.

IRT opened at $21.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.57 and a 200-day moving average of $24.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.88. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $28.42.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.18% and a return on equity of 5.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.61%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

