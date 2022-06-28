Indexed Finance (NDX) Trading 42.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Indexed Finance (NDX) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 28th. Indexed Finance has a total market cap of $335,575.09 and $10,415.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00001897 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded up 42.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,437.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,455.73 or 0.16696018 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00181056 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004826 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00074064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015277 BTC.

About Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance’s genesis date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

