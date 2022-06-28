Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $720.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IFJPY. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 680 ($8.34) to GBX 710 ($8.71) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 673 ($8.26) to GBX 730 ($8.96) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of Informa stock opened at $13.35 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.61. Informa has a 12-month low of $11.86 and a 12-month high of $16.92.

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

