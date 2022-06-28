Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP) Shares Sold by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,542,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 802.2% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 361,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,081,000 after acquiring an additional 321,574 shares during the period. Finally, BCS Wealth Management increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 42,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period.

BSEP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 994 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,961. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $33.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.59.

