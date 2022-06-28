Insider Buying: CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) CEO Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) CEO Jeffery R. Gardner purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $96,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,088.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of CAMP stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.56. 22,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,004. CalAmp Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The company has a market cap of $164.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.97.
CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $68.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. CalAmp’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have issued reports on CAMP. StockNews.com lowered shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of CalAmp from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th.
About CalAmp (Get Rating)
CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.
