Insider Buying: CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) CEO Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) CEO Jeffery R. Gardner purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $96,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,088.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CAMP stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.56. 22,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,004. CalAmp Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The company has a market cap of $164.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.97.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $68.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. CalAmp’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 485,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,550,000 after buying an additional 155,304 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,221,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,736,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 262.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 572,287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 414,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 87,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 11,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAMP. StockNews.com lowered shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of CalAmp from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

