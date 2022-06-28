Insider Buying: Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) CEO Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) CEO Saurabh Saha acquired 10,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.63 per share, for a total transaction of $46,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ CNTA traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $4.52. 80,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 21.37 and a current ratio of 21.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.07 million and a P/E ratio of -1.90. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $25.98.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $102,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 343,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 56,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.

