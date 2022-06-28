Insider Buying: Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Major Shareholder Buys 47,579 Shares of Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) major shareholder Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 47,579 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.52 per share, with a total value of $500,531.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,806,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,566,115.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Black Diamond Capital Manageme also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 16th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 26,455 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $276,983.85.

On Monday, June 13th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 50,000 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.35 per share, with a total value of $517,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 1,986 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.97 per share, with a total value of $21,786.42.

On Monday, April 4th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 16,284 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.73 per share, with a total value of $174,727.32.

Shares of CPSS traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,325. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $15.47. The stock has a market cap of $221.61 million, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28.

Consumer Portfolio Services ( NASDAQ:CPSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.37 million during the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 22.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Consumer Portfolio Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,247,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 2.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 71.2% during the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 147,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 61,367 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the first quarter worth approximately $463,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 282.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,061 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 23,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

