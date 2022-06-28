Insider Buying: EV Resources Limited (ASX:EVR) Insider Purchases 500,000 Shares of Stock

EV Resources Limited (ASX:EVR – Get Rating) insider Navinderjeet (Navin) Singh Sidhu acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$12,500.00 ($8,680.56).
Navinderjeet (Navin) Singh Sidhu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 13th, Navinderjeet (Navin) Singh Sidhu acquired 500,000 shares of EV Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$18,500.00 ($12,847.22).
- On Friday, April 8th, Navinderjeet (Navin) Singh Sidhu acquired 200,000 shares of EV Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$12,400.00 ($8,611.11).
- On Wednesday, March 30th, Navinderjeet (Navin) Singh Sidhu bought 1,300,000 shares of EV Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$68,900.00 ($47,847.22).
