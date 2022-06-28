Insider Buying: EV Resources Limited (ASX:EVR) Insider Purchases 500,000 Shares of Stock

EV Resources Limited (ASX:EVR – Get Rating) insider Navinderjeet (Navin) Singh Sidhu acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$12,500.00 ($8,680.56).

Navinderjeet (Navin) Singh Sidhu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 13th, Navinderjeet (Navin) Singh Sidhu acquired 500,000 shares of EV Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$18,500.00 ($12,847.22).

On Friday, April 8th, Navinderjeet (Navin) Singh Sidhu acquired 200,000 shares of EV Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$12,400.00 ($8,611.11).

On Wednesday, March 30th, Navinderjeet (Navin) Singh Sidhu bought 1,300,000 shares of EV Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$68,900.00 ($47,847.22).

EV Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

EV Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, tin, lead, tungsten, zinc, lithium/borate, molybdenum, antimony, and other deposits. It also holds interest in the Khartoum tenements that comprises five granted exploration licenses for minerals (EPM) and one EPM application covering 390 square kilometers.

