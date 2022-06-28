Insider Buying: Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Portfolio Manager Buys 8,494 Shares of Stock

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Rating) Portfolio Manager W Whitney George purchased 8,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $63,705.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 59,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

W Whitney George also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 18th, W Whitney George purchased 20,000 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $164,400.00.

On Monday, May 16th, W Whitney George purchased 10,000 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00.

On Thursday, May 12th, W Whitney George purchased 10,000 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.20 per share, for a total transaction of $82,000.00.

Sprott Focus Trust stock remained flat at $$7.85 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 25,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,909. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $9.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.1389 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This is a boost from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 218,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 13.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 24.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 26.6% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 12,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment company. It has an objective of long term capital growth. The company was founded on November 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

