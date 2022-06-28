Insider Selling: Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) CEO Sells 61,437 Shares of Stock

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) CEO John P. Kenny sold 61,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $1,867,070.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,131 shares in the company, valued at $8,057,331.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of VIVO stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.76. 8,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,463. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.69. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.04 and a 12-month high of $31.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $111.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.55 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Meridian Bioscience by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,296,000 after purchasing an additional 256,729 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Meridian Bioscience by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 49,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Meridian Bioscience by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 24,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VIVO shares. StockNews.com cut Meridian Bioscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

