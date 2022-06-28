Insider Selling: Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) CEO Grant Pickering sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,258,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Grant Pickering also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 23rd, Grant Pickering sold 3,541 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $74,396.41.
- On Tuesday, June 21st, Grant Pickering sold 5,451 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $114,743.55.
- On Monday, May 16th, Grant Pickering sold 11,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $263,010.00.
- On Monday, April 18th, Grant Pickering sold 11,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $263,780.00.
PCVX traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.84. The stock had a trading volume of 378,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,689. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.59. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $27.44.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the first quarter valued at $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 9.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 16.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.
Vaxcyte Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vaxcyte (PCVX)
- The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
- Headwinds Sap Strength From Enerpac Tool Group
- How to Profit In The Bear Market
- What Makes QuantumScape (QS) An Interesting Stock Pick?
- Is It Time To Pull The Trigger On Smith & Wesson Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.