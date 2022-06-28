Insider Selling: Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) CEO Sells 11,329 Shares of Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) CEO Adam David Sachs sold 11,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total transaction of $39,085.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,308,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,179.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Adam David Sachs also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 21st, Adam David Sachs sold 3,603 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $13,331.10.
- On Friday, May 27th, Adam David Sachs sold 11,329 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $45,995.74.
- On Wednesday, April 27th, Adam David Sachs sold 11,329 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $48,601.41.
RBOT traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.10. 486,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,221. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.77. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $15.79.
Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Vicarious Surgical from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vicarious Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBOT. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter worth $32,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $457,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $180,000. DDD Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,579,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $570,000. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vicarious Surgical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
