Insider Selling: Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) CEO Sells 11,329 Shares of Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) CEO Adam David Sachs sold 11,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total transaction of $39,085.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,308,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,179.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Adam David Sachs also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vicarious Surgical alerts:

On Tuesday, June 21st, Adam David Sachs sold 3,603 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $13,331.10.

On Friday, May 27th, Adam David Sachs sold 11,329 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $45,995.74.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Adam David Sachs sold 11,329 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $48,601.41.

RBOT traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.10. 486,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,221. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.77. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $15.79.

Vicarious Surgical ( NYSE:RBOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts predict that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Vicarious Surgical from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vicarious Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBOT. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter worth $32,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $457,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $180,000. DDD Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,579,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $570,000. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vicarious Surgical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.