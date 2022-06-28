Insider Selling: Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) EVP Sells 4,334 Shares of Stock

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Roxanne Lagano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 26th, Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of Zoetis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $387,806.32.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $3.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $170.12. 1,725,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,393,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $80.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.27. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.18 and a 1-year high of $249.27.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 29.82%.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZTS. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at $2,361,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 686,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.1% during the third quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zoetis (Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

