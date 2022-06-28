Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) Short Interest Up 83,066.7% in June

Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 249,500 shares, an increase of 83,066.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.
IAUGY stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.30. The stock had a trading volume of 18,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,287. Insurance Australia Group has a twelve month low of $14.04 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.91.
Insurance Australia Group Company Profile
