Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) Short Interest Up 83,066.7% in June

Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 249,500 shares, an increase of 83,066.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

IAUGY stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.30. The stock had a trading volume of 18,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,287. Insurance Australia Group has a twelve month low of $14.04 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.91.

Insurance Australia Group Company Profile

Insurance Australia Group Limited operates as a general insurance company in Australia and New Zealand. It offers personal and commercial insurance products, including bicycle, comprehensive motor, commercial and motor fleet, commercial property and liability, construction and engineering, consumer credit, compulsory third party, directors and officers, extended warranty, farm, crop, livestock, home and contents, income protection, marine, veteran, vintage and classic car, boat, caravan, travel, life, professional indemnity, public and product liability, security, workers' compensation, motor vehicle, business, and rural and horticultural, as well as reinsurance.

