Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) PT Lowered to $13.00

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Integral Ad Science from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Integral Ad Science from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on Integral Ad Science from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.11.

IAS stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a PE ratio of -31.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Integral Ad Science has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $29.68.

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Integral Ad Science had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. On average, analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 15,557.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,152,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,500,000 after buying an additional 3,132,042 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,474,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,956,000 after buying an additional 499,379 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 7.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,055,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,361,000 after buying an additional 138,315 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 47.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,603,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,129,000 after buying an additional 513,654 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 27.3% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,053,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,532,000 after purchasing an additional 225,994 shares during the period.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

