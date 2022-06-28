International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 140 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 155 ($1.90) to GBX 140 ($1.72) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

ICAGY has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC cut International Consolidated Airlines Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 196 ($2.40) to GBX 180 ($2.21) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 2.05 ($0.03) to GBX 2 ($0.02) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut International Consolidated Airlines Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.25.

OTCMKTS ICAGY opened at $2.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.93. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $5.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average is $3.66.

International Consolidated Airlines Group ( OTCMKTS:ICAGY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 605.69% and a negative net margin of 24.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

