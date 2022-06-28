Internet Computer 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $70.35 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for about $5.65 or 0.00027299 BTC on exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $1.37 billion and approximately $70.35 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,437.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,455.73 or 0.16696018 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00181056 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004826 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00074064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015277 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer’s total supply is 483,619,712 coins and its circulating supply is 241,772,803 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

