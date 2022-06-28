Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Short Interest Update

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,900 shares, a growth of 801.2% from the May 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 232,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 3.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,688,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,110,000 after buying an additional 53,042 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 75,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $483,000.

Get Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VMO traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.28. 7,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,092. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.57. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $14.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%.

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (Get Rating)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.