Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) is Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF comprises 2.3% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned 0.38% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $3,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 214,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 73.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,868,000 after purchasing an additional 35,395 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RYH traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $274.40. The stock had a trading volume of 143 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,043. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $278.34 and a 200-day moving average of $294.24. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $251.96 and a 12-month high of $322.92.

