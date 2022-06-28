Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Shares Bought by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.46% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $6,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWL traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.70. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,522. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $67.74 and a one year high of $82.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.65.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

