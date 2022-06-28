Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for New York Times (NYT)

New York Times (NYSE: NYT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/22/2022 – New York Times was downgraded by analysts at Cannonball Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $31.50 price target on the stock.

6/21/2022 – New York Times had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $50.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/14/2022 – New York Times had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $25.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

6/14/2022 – New York Times had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/14/2022 – New York Times had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $41.00.

6/6/2022 – New York Times was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating.

New York Times stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.53. 1,059,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,429. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.68. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $27.85 and a 12-month high of $56.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Get The New York Times Company alerts:

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $537.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.35 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 8.58%. New York Times’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of New York Times in the 1st quarter valued at about $939,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of New York Times by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in New York Times by 107.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 22,434 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in New York Times during the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in New York Times during the first quarter worth approximately $821,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The New York Times Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New York Times Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.