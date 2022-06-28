IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 595,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the quarter. IQVIA accounts for approximately 1.3% of TCW Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of IQVIA worth $137,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RE Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 892 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IQV. Guggenheim began coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.80.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.15. 3,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.67 and a 12-month high of $285.61. The firm has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $211.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.20.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

