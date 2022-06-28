Iridium (IRD) Price Hits $0.0041 on Exchanges

Iridium (IRD) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Over the last week, Iridium has traded 4% lower against the dollar. Iridium has a total market capitalization of $97,921.75 and approximately $14.00 worth of Iridium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Iridium coin can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,714.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,836.51 or 0.18875744 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00182962 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004914 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00072273 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015308 BTC.

Iridium Coin Profile

Iridium’s total supply is 24,085,962 coins. Iridium’s official website is ird.cash . Iridium’s official Twitter account is @iridiumCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Iridium is /r/IridiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

