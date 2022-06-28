Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Compass Point

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Compass Point from $20.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Compass Point’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Iris Energy from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Iris Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Iris Energy stock opened at $3.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.60 and a 200-day moving average of $11.39. Iris Energy has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $28.25.

Iris Energy ( NASDAQ:IREN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $14.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.66 million. On average, analysts forecast that Iris Energy will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IREN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Iris Energy in the fourth quarter worth $7,194,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the first quarter valued at $3,665,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $3,602,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $3,234,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $2,426,000. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

