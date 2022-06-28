Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by American Trust Investment Advisors LLC

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,624 shares during the quarter. Iron Mountain makes up approximately 2.1% of American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $4,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 444,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,239,000 after purchasing an additional 61,800 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $3,035,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 231.1% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 119,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 83,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.93. 18,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,758. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.82. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $41.67 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.44%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IRM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $70,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,215.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 6,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $348,891.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,663 shares of company stock worth $475,894 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

