iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Holdings Increased by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $9,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,504,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $992,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,260,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 182,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.33. 1,754,861 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.09.

