iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) Short Interest Up 490.0% in June

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 490.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned about 2.61% of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF alerts:

NASDAQ EMIF traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $22.58. The stock had a trading volume of 11,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,207. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.03. iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $25.27.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.29.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.