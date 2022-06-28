iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Avity Investment Management Inc.

Avity Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,398,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 25,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.31. The stock had a trading volume of 32,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,131. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.97 and a 12-month high of $311.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.19.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

