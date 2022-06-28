iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stake Cut by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,145 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 1.4% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $23,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,032,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,705,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,827 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,967,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,517,913,000 after buying an additional 50,323 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,819,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,472,645,000 after purchasing an additional 246,018 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,921,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,198,384,000 after purchasing an additional 190,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,989,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $913,610,000 after acquiring an additional 125,738 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $2.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.70. 48,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,650,131. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $234.18 and its 200 day moving average is $262.19. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.97 and a 12 month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.