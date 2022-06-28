iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) is Chesapeake Wealth Management’s 10th Largest Position

Chesapeake Wealth Management lowered its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for 2.1% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $5,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter worth $765,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 25,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,892,000 after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,250. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $209.16 and a twelve month high of $280.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $232.68 and a 200 day moving average of $251.21.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.