iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Shares Purchased by Mason & Associates Inc

Mason & Associates Inc raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 228,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $15,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,602,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,857,000 after buying an additional 454,275 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $655,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF alerts:

IWX stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.15. 100,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,267. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $59.56 and a 52 week high of $71.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.82.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.