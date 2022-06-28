iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 76.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,842 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,982,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,966,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,507,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,184,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,188,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,776,000 after purchasing an additional 773,331 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $63.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.15. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $57.62 and a twelve month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

