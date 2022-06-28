iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,079 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 3.1% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $21,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.79. 33,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,110,552. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $88.53 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.85.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.