iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 6,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.79. 33,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,110,552. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.53 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.85.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

