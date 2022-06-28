iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) is Security Financial Services INC.’s 9th Largest Position

Security Financial Services INC. decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,033 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Security Financial Services INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOVT. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 355,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,422,000 after acquiring an additional 61,680 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $15,582,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $258,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 58,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 25,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $23.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.04.

