iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Shares Gap Up to $20.97

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.97, but opened at $21.73. iTeos Therapeutics shares last traded at $21.16, with a volume of 275 shares changing hands.
Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.68. The company has a market cap of $753.45 million, a P/E ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.03.
In other news, Director Aaron I. Davis sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $2,749,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,817,058 shares in the company, valued at $77,440,924.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michel Detheux sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $366,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,263 shares in the company, valued at $837,001.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 825,671 shares of company stock worth $18,681,851 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 106.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,331,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,203,000 after buying an additional 1,718,085 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 124.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,711,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,089,000 after buying an additional 948,540 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 39.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,476,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,499,000 after purchasing an additional 415,232 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 25.8% in the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,303,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,185,000 after purchasing an additional 267,293 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,172,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,583,000 after purchasing an additional 183,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.
iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITOS)
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.
