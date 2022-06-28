iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Shares Gap Up to $20.97

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.97, but opened at $21.73. iTeos Therapeutics shares last traded at $21.16, with a volume of 275 shares changing hands.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.68. The company has a market cap of $753.45 million, a P/E ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.03.

iTeos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ITOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $152.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Aaron I. Davis sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $2,749,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,817,058 shares in the company, valued at $77,440,924.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michel Detheux sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $366,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,263 shares in the company, valued at $837,001.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 825,671 shares of company stock worth $18,681,851 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 106.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,331,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,203,000 after buying an additional 1,718,085 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 124.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,711,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,089,000 after buying an additional 948,540 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 39.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,476,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,499,000 after purchasing an additional 415,232 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 25.8% in the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,303,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,185,000 after purchasing an additional 267,293 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,172,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,583,000 after purchasing an additional 183,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

