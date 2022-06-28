Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) Short Interest Down 84.7% in June

Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 84.7% from the May 31st total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:IZOZF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,483. Izotropic has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.54.
About Izotropic (Get Rating)
