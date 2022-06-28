J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Short Interest Update

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,300 shares, a growth of 779.0% from the May 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 240,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on J Sainsbury from GBX 230 ($2.82) to GBX 190 ($2.33) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded J Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.87.

JSAIY traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.47. 57,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,889. J Sainsbury has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $18.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

