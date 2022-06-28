JD Sports Fashion’s (JD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

JD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 240 ($2.94) to GBX 195 ($2.39) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 255 ($3.13) to GBX 210 ($2.58) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.45) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 875 ($10.73) price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 530.63 ($6.51).

Shares of LON:JD traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 118.70 ($1.46). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,433,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,791. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 124.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 158.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17. JD Sports Fashion has a 12-month low of GBX 98.94 ($1.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 235.70 ($2.89).

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

