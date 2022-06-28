Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. They presently have a $200.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 74.52% from the company’s previous close.

AMED has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Amedisys from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Amedisys from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.27.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Shares of AMED opened at $114.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $101.61 and a 12 month high of $276.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.54.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $545.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.81 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 19.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amedisys will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amedisys news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 557 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $64,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 210,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,229,000 after buying an additional 23,445 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 30,143 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 547,066 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $94,254,000 after buying an additional 41,446 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amedisys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.