Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Lake Street Capital

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Lake Street Capital from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JRSH opened at $4.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.39. Jerash Holdings has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.07 million, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.68.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jerash Holdings will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 19,853 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 15,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 20.42% of the company’s stock.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and readymade sport and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

