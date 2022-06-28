John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $46.21

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $46.21 and last traded at $46.21, with a volume of 13 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.21.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is presently 52.67%.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

