Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Acquires 37,198 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 145.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,198 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 35.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 17,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 12,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,994,491 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.52. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

