Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Acquires 555 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RYU. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $139,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000.

Shares of RYU traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $114.32. 712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,152. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.16. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $102.19 and a 12 month high of $126.62.

