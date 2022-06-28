Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,372 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 61,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 828.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 190,941 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 69,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $441,000. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,678,000.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

PAVE stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.42. 719,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.67.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.