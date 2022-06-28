Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Has $2.41 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 148.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,788 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 1.5% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 28,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 14,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 21,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHX stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.58. The company had a trading volume of 31,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,359,311. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $57.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.55.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.