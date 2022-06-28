Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,893 shares during the quarter. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF makes up 1.6% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 131,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 12,115 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 62,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $482,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,260,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 178,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 26,844 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.25. 1,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,266. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.00. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $21.98.

