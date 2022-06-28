Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Has $5.13 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for 3.1% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $5,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $56.07. The company had a trading volume of 89,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,609,962. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.07. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $55.37 and a 1 year high of $64.15.

