Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Invests $272,000 in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 40.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

PEJ traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $37.63. 6,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,646. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.11. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 52-week low of $35.22 and a 52-week high of $53.56.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

